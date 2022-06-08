Voter registration deadline is July 5

SIDNEY — As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the August Primary Election 2022 must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is July 5, 2022. The Board of Elections Office is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 5, 2022. Also, anyone who may have moved and have not yet updated the address with the Board of Elections Office should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365; open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours: Amos Memorial Library, all branches, and One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney.

You may also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website: https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/ or https://www.boe.ohio.gov/shelby/.

Here are the qualifications to vote in the Aug. 2, 2022, Special Election:

• Must be a US citizen

• Must be 18 years old by July 5, 2022

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election