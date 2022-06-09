Diabetic support group offered

ST. MARYS — The Diabetic Support Group will meet on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, Suite D, at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., in St. Marys.

The day time meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 14, at 10 a.m., at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building.

The program for June will discuss chronic kidney disease, and what is needed to know to prevent and treat it. Presenters through the American Kidney Fund are Danielle Niese, RN, BSN and Lisa Faurot, RN, CNN.

All diabetics, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.