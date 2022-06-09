SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Hunter D. Cline, 22, of Minster, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices and reasonable control, $161 fine.
Brian G. Wolters, 39, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christopher L. Wildenhaus, 58, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashley R. Waters, 34, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Katie Nicole Swartz, 23, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tonia Michelle Shroyer, 53, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Destiny Love Booth, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Norman Sharif Hill, 44, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chad M. Royer, 49, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Jennifer M. Jacobs, 45, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Elijah Edward, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Riley Nichole Figgins, 21, of Edgerton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Aaron James Gearheart, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael D. Riegel, 53, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carter Bradley Nuss, 18, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Justin M. Gilliam, 34, of Bradford, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Eryk Thomas Graham, 34, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Evan Luke McVey, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Olivia Marie Marshal, 22, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David J. Paschal, 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Jaszka E. Leigh, 22, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark A. Hoying, 40, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua D. Stief, 44, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
John Daniel Probst, 55, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Patsy Loe McClure, 84, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Misty M. Swineford, 48, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Beth Ann Spicer, 57, of Maplewood, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
James Paul McKenzie, 48, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
David Leroy Cotterman, 66, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Mason L. Warford, 23, of Woodburn, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kasey Walter Beaucamp, 30, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Mark E. Ward, 60, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $130 fine.
Josiah Lee Thomas Nickels, 19, of Minster, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Louis Edson, 23, of Lima, was charged with no operator’s license and driving in marked lanes, $180 fine.
Johnny D. Wade, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with reckless operation, $130 fine.
Jasmine Ricks, 28, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Pradip Lalaram Devada, 32, of Kent, Washington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brandon Scott Cornett, 28, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deborah A. Combs, 51, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Michelle R. Rocke, 48, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Andrea L. Lohrber, 36, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Constantine Yanoulakis, 78, of New Port Richey, Florida, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Karen S. Latimer, 79, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Elizabeth Slone, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Rebecca S. Houser, 68, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Christopher L. Leonard, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and contempt, $157 fine.
Nancy Jo Bradley, 66, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Ryan Bain, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Garrett R. Verstrate, 23, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chad L. Cisco, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence, $388 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell