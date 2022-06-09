SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Hunter D. Cline, 22, of Minster, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices and reasonable control, $161 fine.

Brian G. Wolters, 39, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher L. Wildenhaus, 58, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley R. Waters, 34, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katie Nicole Swartz, 23, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tonia Michelle Shroyer, 53, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Destiny Love Booth, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Norman Sharif Hill, 44, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chad M. Royer, 49, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jennifer M. Jacobs, 45, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elijah Edward, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Riley Nichole Figgins, 21, of Edgerton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron James Gearheart, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael D. Riegel, 53, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carter Bradley Nuss, 18, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Justin M. Gilliam, 34, of Bradford, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Eryk Thomas Graham, 34, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Evan Luke McVey, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Olivia Marie Marshal, 22, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David J. Paschal, 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Jaszka E. Leigh, 22, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark A. Hoying, 40, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua D. Stief, 44, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

John Daniel Probst, 55, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Patsy Loe McClure, 84, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Misty M. Swineford, 48, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Beth Ann Spicer, 57, of Maplewood, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

James Paul McKenzie, 48, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

David Leroy Cotterman, 66, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Mason L. Warford, 23, of Woodburn, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kasey Walter Beaucamp, 30, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Mark E. Ward, 60, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $130 fine.

Josiah Lee Thomas Nickels, 19, of Minster, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Louis Edson, 23, of Lima, was charged with no operator’s license and driving in marked lanes, $180 fine.

Johnny D. Wade, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with reckless operation, $130 fine.

Jasmine Ricks, 28, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Pradip Lalaram Devada, 32, of Kent, Washington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Scott Cornett, 28, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah A. Combs, 51, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Michelle R. Rocke, 48, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Andrea L. Lohrber, 36, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Constantine Yanoulakis, 78, of New Port Richey, Florida, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Karen S. Latimer, 79, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Slone, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Rebecca S. Houser, 68, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Christopher L. Leonard, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and contempt, $157 fine.

Nancy Jo Bradley, 66, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Ryan Bain, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Garrett R. Verstrate, 23, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chad L. Cisco, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence, $388 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

