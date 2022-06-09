Councik OKs Adolph’s restaurant property purchase

NEW KNOXVILLE – A vote by New Knoxville Village Council at their June 9 meeting may seal the fate of an old landmark.

The council agreed unanimously to an emergency resolution to purchase for $1 the property at 100 N. Main St., formerly the site of Adolph’s restaurant. Former owner, Ryan Miltner, at one time had his office in the building. An earlier storm had badly damaged the roof and the building itself has become almost derelict in its condition.

Mayor Keith Leffel said it was not certain if the building will stand or be torn down, but its poor condition made rehabilitation uncertain. He added the property will be available for retail space.

In other news, council also approved by emergency resolution to authorize the execution of the 2022 American Municipal Power Solar Energy Schedule. Village Administrator Larry Kellermeyer explained that AMP was surveying all the municipalities about their willingness to participate in a new solar field project in Van Wert County near the wind farm there. The village administrator said that if the project is approved, it was estimated to go into operation in 2025.

He said cost for the solar electric rates were projected to be 45 cents per kilowatt hour, while they currently pay 38 cents. However, Kellermeyer said AMP officials estimated that with the various green energy incentives, the kilowatt per hour cost would come down to 25 cents.

If enough towns commit to the project, the AMP project would require a 15 year commitment to purchase 5% of their power from the new solar field.

At this point, Kellermeyer said the project is still in the proposal stage, and the village had the right to back out of the deal at any time without penalty.

Council member Carolyn Bock told council that while the village’s new splash pad at their community park was already open, the official grand opening and ribbon cutting would happen on July 23 at 10 a.m.

Some discussion followed about the large amount of water being used so far and Bock said some fine tuning was still needed, including replacement of the electronic control panel controlling the operation of the pad. She pointed out the electronics were set so pressing the operation button would result in five minutes of spray, and that the splash pad was only in operation between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The splash pad does not recirculate the water, rather, using fresh water for operation.

Kellermeyer also noted the village had been appropriated $100,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the combined splash pad and new shelter house project. It was estimated the splash pad had cost $245,000, with some funding coming from private donations. Bock said a donor plaque was installed to note who those donors are.

It was agreed to share with council a written update on how village residents were reacting to the new rezoning regulations. Earlier in the year, letters had been sent to residents who were violating those new regulations. Kellermeyer said that in large part, residents were simply asking for more time to make the required changes. “For example,” he said, “some owners may want to reside a property rather than paint it, which takes time to get done.”

Council then adjourned to executive session to discuss property. No action was taken when they returned to regular session.

The next council meeting is Wednesday, July 13, at 7:30 in the village’s town hall.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

