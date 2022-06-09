Sidney native wins national Domino’s Pizza award

DAYTON – A multi-unit supervisor who works for Domino’s Pizzas around the Dayton area recently won the national Supervisor of the Year award for helping store managers generate outstanding results in sales increases, customer satisfaction and profitability.

Chris Krueger was born and raised in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School in 2006. He spent a few years after graduation in the industrial and manufacturing field but didn’t enjoy the work. He started working at Domino’s in 2008 as a delivery driver and worked his way up to assistant manager, then general manager, and finally a supervisor in 2018.

To be considered for the award, the supervisor had to be in the position for a minimum of 26 weeks, and store operations data scores may have been considered such as average weekly unit sales (AWUS), average weekly unit sales percent change versus a year ago (AWUS PCYA), service metrics, food safety, and a minimum of four stars in operational excellence review (OER).

Krueger was one of three regional winners and was selected to be the U.S. winner. He won $2,500 and two plaques.

“When I first started working for Domino’s, I never really knew what the brand had to offer,” Krueger said. “I believe that I’m living proof that if you push and apply yourself you can go far.”

He said the best thing about working at Domino’s is “the potential to grow and learn from the best in the pizza industry.”

Krueger works for franchisee Chris Schlater and would like to thank him and all his peers he’s learned from along the way, as well as his family for supporting him.

Award winner Chris Krueger, center, poses with Domino’s Pizza executives Joe Jordan, president of U.S. and global services, left to right, Russell Weiner, CEO, regional supervisor, Art D’Elia, international executive vice president, Frank Garrido, executive vice president of U.S. operations and support. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_Chris-Kueger.jpg Award winner Chris Krueger, center, poses with Domino’s Pizza executives Joe Jordan, president of U.S. and global services, left to right, Russell Weiner, CEO, regional supervisor, Art D’Elia, international executive vice president, Frank Garrido, executive vice president of U.S. operations and support. Courtesy photo

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

