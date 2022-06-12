Man indicted in July 2021 fatal crash

URBANA — A 37-year-old man has been indicted on two felony counts in relation to the death of a Pemberton woman who died in a motorcycle crash in Adams Township in July 2021.

James Ora Barker was indicted by the Champaign County grand jury on Monday with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Tiffany Marie Crim, age 23, died after being ejected from a motorcycle on which she was riding as Barker’s passenger. The pair were riding a 2004 Harley Davidson southbound on North state Route 235 near the intersection of state Route 29 when Barker lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled left of center and collided with a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by 37-year-old Brittany Young, of Sidney.

Barker was ejected along with Crim.

Crim was pronounced dead at the scene by Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards. Barker was transported by CareFlight from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Young sustained no injuries, according to the sheriff’s report.

In the felony counts, the indictment states Barker was driving under license suspension or cancellation at the time of the crash. The misdemeanor counts state Barker was previously convicted or pleaded guilty to an equivalent offense of driving under the influence in Rowan, Kentucky in 2013. The 2021 fatal motorcycle crash in Adams Township was within 10 years of the offense in Kentucky.

Barker is set to appear for an arraignment in Champaign County Common Pleas Court on June 16 at 10 a.m.