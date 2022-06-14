Versailles man sentenced for domestic violence

GREENVILLE — A Versailles man was sentenced on domestic violence charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Steven M. Karnehm was sentenced Monday on domestic violence charges, a felony of the third degree. During the sentencing, both the state and defense agreed a community control sanction was necessary.

Before Judge Hein sentenced him, Karnehm said he is working on himself to become better.

“It’s just hard. I’m trying to get out of old ways and break the cycle,” Karnehm said.

Hein told him it takes a long time to retrain the brain to be disciplined. He told Karnehm he was not saying it cannot happen, but he just needs to work through it.

Karnehm was sentenced to up to 60 months of supervision, 17 days in jail with 17 days credited, and he is required to maintain full-time employment. If he fails to comply, he can face a maximum of 18 months incarceration and a $5,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

