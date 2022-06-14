Three bids received for lagoon project

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen Council learned at their Monday night meeting that the bid for a wastewater lagoon project was below earlier estimates. Also, council moved forward on the process to purchase a new leaf collection truck.

Village administrator Brent Richter said contractor Synagro Central LLC of Baltimore, Maryland, submitted the lowest and best bid of $572,200 to dredge their waste water lagoon of approximately 580 tons of dry sludge. The other two bidders were Noble Environmental of Canonsbay, Pennsylvania, for $660,400.00 and Merrell Brothers Inc. of Kokomo, Indiana, for $1,259,100. Richter said the estimated cost was $998,000, so they were pleased with the low bid.

He also reminded council that they had a guarantee from the State of Ohio to reimburse up to $685,000 of the project’s costs via Ohio House Bill 168.

Since council was missing three members (Tess Elshoff, Chad Wuebker and Mayor Bob Parker), a special meeting was set for Wednesday, June 16, to officially accept the low bid via emergency approval. Officiating the meeting was council president Jacob Larger.

The village administrator said it was hoped the project would begin by mid-July. The project to dredge out the wastewater lagoon was initiated as a way of meet EPA guidelines for an unacceptable level of toxic metals in its outflow.

In other action, council heard about the 2021 Xtreme Vac Freightliner M2-106 dual chassis leaf truck which the village will purchase at a cost of $195,000 with the trade-in of their 1993 model. Richter said the village had budgeted for $170,000 but was glad the village was purchasing new equipment rather than used since used equipment carried no warranties.

Richter also reported that the Jefferson Street project would result in a June 27 detour at the state Route 274 intersection with Jefferson. The detour would follow state Route 29 to Sstate Route 219 to state Route 66.

Despite the village pool’s problems with a leaking pool liner, the village administrator said the pool opened May 27. He said an order is in for a new liner, but as with many supply chain problems, the delivery date is uncertain.

He also said well No. 2’s outflow had increased from 36 to 156 gallons per minute after cleaning this past week.

In other action, fiscal officer Amy Speelman was assigned Sunshine Law training.

On behalf of Parker, Larger thanked those who attended last Sunday’s concert despite heavy weather. He said the next concert will be July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crown Pavilion.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

