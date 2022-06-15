Posted on by

Cynthian Township


Fans react to Ashley McBryde performing in front of them at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 1,988

2010: 1,991

2000: 1,972

1990: 1,762

1980: 1,808

1970: 1,431

1960: 1,280

Township size: 31.3 square miles.

Location within county: West of Sidney.

Communities within township: Newport and Oran.

Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department.

Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Points of interest: Country Concert in the Hills each July.

Township building: 3494 Elm St., Newport (Fort Loramie), OH 45845, 937-726-4287.

Trustees: Vernon Ahrns, Joe Benanzer and Robert Siegel.

Fiscal Officer: Jennifer L. Frilling.

Zoning Officer: Frank Langenkamp.

Meeting schedule: First Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in Newport.

