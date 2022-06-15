Land Bank acquires 3 units in April

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) acquired three units in April, as discussed at the monthly meeting on May 17.

Two of the units are located on 414 S. Miami Ave. and one unit is a vacant lot on 13749 Fort Loramie Swanders Road that has plans to be liquidated in the future. This brings the Land Bank’s total units purchased to 107, 76 of which have been demolished. There are currently 40 vacant lots within Sidney that the Land Bank owns.

There were no demolitions done in April, but the next units to be demolished will be one unit at 411 Sixth Ave. and the two units at 414 S. Miami Ave. There is still no word on the status of the application for funding demolitions that was sent to the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD).

More properties have been sent to foreclosure, including one in Port Jefferson, one in Sidney, and one in Botkins. Two people in the past month decided to pay the owed taxes instead of going to foreclosure.

For April, the Land Bank had administrative expenses of $2,636.50 and programming expenses of $4,350.83 for a total of $6,987.33. The organization received $3,300 from selling properties at 201 Water St. and 412 Sycamore Ave. and the total revenue for the month was $3,687.33. The ending balance was $338,141.29.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

