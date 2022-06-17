Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert Series begins with The Hamiltons

TROY — Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert Series has been a champion of regional music for the last 10 years. Its mission has been to support amazing regional musicians. The theme of the concerts is current, regional, original music, all of which will be available for free in the Hayner Courtyard four Tuesday nights in July.

The 2022 season will open with The Hamiltons. This band was started over 50 years ago by Ronnie and Martha Hamilton. Lonnie and Lawrence began to join-in when they were just 11 and 12 and have continued the pursuit of this family tradition. Lonnie plays guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo and Lawrence plays guitar, bass and mandolin. On Tuesday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m. the band will be playing their favorite country tunes.

The Tyler Cochran Trio will fill the courtyard with the sound of blues rock on Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. Cochran says his style is, “the soul of the blues, the mentality of jazz and the attitude of rock.” Joining him for this concert is Phil Doncaster on drums and Matt Rookard on bass. The band will play some favorite covers as well as several of Tyler’s own compositions. The style is an energetic, feel-good blues rock.

On Tuesday, July 19, Hayner will feature a young, four-piece, Toledo jazz group named Sax B and MWB. Their smooth jazz sound is a mixture of chemistry and the great musicians that have influenced them such as Gerald Albright, Kenny G and Kirk Whalum. One can hear the imprint of the early versions of smooth from the 80s, 90s and 00s while ushering in a fresh new perspective of their own with original compositions.

The wonderful Wingwalkers band will close out the 2022 season on Tuesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. This acoustic string trio is Michael Kalter on guitar, Doug Hamilton on violin and bassist Noah Cope. The group blends folk, bluegrass, Americana and swing to create a unique and progressive style which lends itself to original compositions, as well as a diverse pool of covers by artists such as Gnarls Barkley, Sting, The Young Bloods, Chris Isaak, Janis Joplin, The Band, Paul Simon & Peter Rowan to name only a few.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, call 937-339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.