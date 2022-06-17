Shelby County Fair Board passes motion to permit free camping for some

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed a motion to allow the OSU Extension office staff and the senior Fair Board to camp at the fairgrounds for free at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 15.

Other than this motion, the board spent most of the meeting tying up loose ends, as preparation for the fair is nearly complete.

It was discussed that for the rabbit check-in on June 25 at the horse barn, participants should come through the gate by the middle school.

The fairgrounds’ liquor license renewal application was submitted on June 14 and the beverages have been ordered. The menu will be the same as last year – Busch Light, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and White Claw.

The 120-foot entertainment tent that was used in previous years broke and is no longer usable, so the tent will be 90 feet instead.

The work that still needs to be done around the fairgrounds includes finishing painting the dairy barn, cleaning around the hog show arena, and washing the bleachers. A juvenile probation crew did some landscaping recently, including mulching and weeding.

The next Fair Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

