On the agendas

lSidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include approving a contract with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for various employees; approvin temporary appropriations and amending current approporiations; approve a c0ntract for a mult-site air conditioner contractor; and approve personnel items.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District’s Board of Education will meet Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the Hardin-Houston Commons.

Items on the agenda include approving the financial reports and expenditures for May 2022; approving high school, elementary and athletic related handbooks; and act on personnel issues.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the treasurer, superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction, personnel items and comments from school district members and school board members.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include accepting the resignations of Kris Soliday and Travis Pulfer; employing Hope Ruhenkamp; awarding supplemental contracts and reports from the superintendent, maintenance, bus and custodial and principals.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

Items on the agenda include updates on demolition funding, insurance for properties and the Wagner property; donations to the Land Bank; and liability insurance renewal.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua campus and Zoom online video conference.

Items on the agenda include approving a contract between Edison State Community College and the Edison State Education Association; hiring personnel; a report from the president; committee reports and trustee comments.