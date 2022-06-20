Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 12-18

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s four less than the week prior.

Four of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, three of the four patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. Russia Fire first responders assisted on one of the calls.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem were dispatched to two incidents. Spirit EMS responded to both, while Perry Port Salem Rescue acknowledged one of the calls but was cancelled prior to going en route to what was reported as a possible injury accident. While Spirit EMS was en route, Shelby County deputies arrived on scene and found no one was injured, thus EMS units were cancelled. In the other response, the patient was taken to the hospital

Of the four patients transported last week, two were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and two were taken to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.