Celebrating 65 years of memories

FORT LORAMIE — Memories of years gone by were shared when 13 members of the Anna High School Class of 1957 gathered for their 65th class reunion at Morrie’s Landing in Fort Loramie on June 7.

When the class started school, they were in three buildings, Anna, McCartyville and Kettlersville. Anna had classes for students in the first through 12th grade, while McCartyville and Kettlersville had students in grades one through eight. When students received their freshman year, they attended Anna High School.

The class size of the Class of 1957 doubled when the McCartyville and Kettlersville students joined their Anna classmates. At the time, the girls had to wear black and white saddle oxfords and the boys all had flat top hair cuts.

The classmates shared stories about class trips and some stories that should never be published.

Living members of the Class of 1957 includes Aloys Albers, Marlene Bornhorst, Don Buehler, Daniel Counts, Mary Lou Egbert, Dave Egbert, Linda Finkenbine, Mary Laine Finkenbine, Daniel Fogt, Sara Fogt, Alice Goins, William Harshbarger, Patricia Heiland, Robert Huecker, Patricia Kloeppel, Ramona Muhlenkamp, Dorothy Nolte, Marilyn Rickert, Patricia Smith, Marilyn Sommers, Carlton Umstead and Carol Wrigley,

Deceased members of the class are Betty Lou Ailes, Marjorie Barhorst, James Bertsch, Bobbie Billing, Larry Billing, Myron Copeland, Wayne Dunn, Sandy Ellis, Larry Finkenbine, Terry Fogt, Janice Gross, Dick Harmon, Lois Koverman, Marian Etta Martin, LeRoy Pleiman, Kenneth Schmidt, Larry Wilt, Hazel Wrigley, Paul Young and Virginia Zimpfer.

The class has been holding annual reunions for the past several years. Another reunion is being planned for the summer of 2023.

The Anna High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th anniversary at Morrie’s Landing located on Lake Loramie. The former schoolmates ate a meal, shared memories and looked over old class yearbooks on Tuesday, June 7. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_2605-2.jpg The Anna High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th anniversary at Morrie’s Landing located on Lake Loramie. The former schoolmates ate a meal, shared memories and looked over old class yearbooks on Tuesday, June 7. The 65th reunion of the Anna Class of 1957 was held on June 7, 2022 at Morrie’s Landing, Fort Loramie, Ohio. Pictured are 13 of 22 living members. The class has enjoyed reunions yearly since its 50th reunion. Members came from Alabama, Virginia, Indiana and Ohio. Pictured are, back row, left to right, Don Buehler, Dan Fogt, Ramona (Muhlenkamp) Rose, Patty (Heiland) Yoakum, Bob Huecker, Marilyn (Sommers) Heyne, Dave Egbert and Dan Counts. Seated are Sara (Fogt) Nicholson, Patty (Smith) Koehl, Marlene (Bornhorst) Huber, Pat (Kloeppel) Diehl and Carlton Umstead. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN061422ClassReunion-2.jpg The 65th reunion of the Anna Class of 1957 was held on June 7, 2022 at Morrie’s Landing, Fort Loramie, Ohio. Pictured are 13 of 22 living members. The class has enjoyed reunions yearly since its 50th reunion. Members came from Alabama, Virginia, Indiana and Ohio. Pictured are, back row, left to right, Don Buehler, Dan Fogt, Ramona (Muhlenkamp) Rose, Patty (Heiland) Yoakum, Bob Huecker, Marilyn (Sommers) Heyne, Dave Egbert and Dan Counts. Seated are Sara (Fogt) Nicholson, Patty (Smith) Koehl, Marlene (Bornhorst) Huber, Pat (Kloeppel) Diehl and Carlton Umstead. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News