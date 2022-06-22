Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

• The Sidney Civic Band will host popular local big band, Swing Era, in the second of six concerts at 7 p.m. on courtsquare. The theme for the evening will be Big Band, Swing And Romance. The concert is free. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of the random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Connection Point Church of God. See the band’s Facebook page for notifications at Facebook.com/SidneyCivicBand.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• A 19th century Independence Day Celebration will be held on the lawn at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

• The Piqua Public Library will host a game night in the Louis Room from 6 to 8 p.m.

• The Sleuth’s Society Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library. June’s book is “True Story: Murder, Memoir, Mea Culpa” by Michael Finkel.