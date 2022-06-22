Preparing for foot traffic

Sidney Street Department employee Ethan Schemmel, of Sidney, pulls out a stop sign for placement at the intersection of South Highland Avenue and Spruce Avenue on Wednesday, June 22. Schemmel and his working partner Mark Wiss were replacing cross walk signs with stop signs at the intersection in anticipation of the increased foot traffic the intersection sees during the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News