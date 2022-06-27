Kendra Krouskop-Smith, left, and Bob Smith, of sidney, operate radio equipment and take down codes at the Shelby County Amateur Radio Group’s 24-hour field day on Saturday, June 25.
Nick Sabo, left, of Wapakoneta, and John Probst, of Piqua, put up an antenna at the Shelby County Amateur Radio Group’s 24-hour field day on Saturday, June 25.
