Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recognizes Memorial Day with wreath ceremony

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recently held a Memorial Day Ceremony at its Hospice House to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

The event was an expression of gratitude that included readings from Veteran volunteers and music representing each branch of the military.

At the end of the event, the volunteers placed the wreath at the foot of the flagpole in front of the Hospice House. Attendees also were given flowers to either leave at the wreath or to use as they like.

“It is important that we take time to honor and reflect on those who gave their lives as a sacrifice to our country,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer services coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “Through this event, we are able to salute and pay tribute to the servicemen and servicewomen who have passed on before us.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke, Shelby and surrounding counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.