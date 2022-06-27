Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 19-25

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one less than the week prior, and the fewest calls in any given week so far this year.

Four of the five calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the Village of Russia. There was one dispatch in the Perry Port Salem District, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the Village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, all four patients were transported to the hospital. Spirit EMS was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of two injury accidents. Lockington firefighters and first responders assisted at the scene of a motorcycle accident, while Care Flight and Russia firefighters and first responders assisted at the scene of an ATV accident.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem were dispatched to one call. Spirit EMS responded to the call, while Perry Port Salem Rescue did not. Spirit EMS was assisted at this scene by Shelby County deputies.

Of the five patients transported last week, one was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, one to Kettering Health Piqua, one to Maimi Valley Hospital via Care Flight, and two were taken to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.