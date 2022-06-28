Hartzell Propeller receives STC for Diamond DA40 NG Prop

PIQUA – Hartzell Propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to replace Diamond DA40 NG MT wood/composite propellers with new and higher performance 3-bladed lightweight Polaris composite props. The 74-inch diameter, three-blade ASCII carbon fiber prop for the Austro Engine E4-A features a lightweight Bantam aluminum hub and a 2,400-hour, six-year time between overhaul (TBO), with Hartzell’s warranty through the first overhaul.

“Hartzell’s Top Prop performance conversion kit includes the propeller, a white or metallic silver composite spinner, and STC documentation,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “It delivers light, smooth and state-of-the-art improved climb performance, two to three KTAS faster cruise and is more durable, with an eco-friendly 74.1 dB(a) noise level.”

The kit for the advanced blended airfoil design prop sells for $24,613. The STC is limited to DA40 NGs equipped with MÄM 40-434 (Cowling Redesign) or OÄM 40-310 (Exhaust System with Muffler).

Hartzell’s three-blade advanced structural composite propeller for the Diamond delivers low weight, low inertia, and low life cycle costs. Additionally, it provides all-weather durability and reliability of a true carbon-fiber composite propeller system, which has been demonstrated and proven on multiple platforms.

