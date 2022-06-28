BBB’s Women In Business Networking Leadership Conference registration is now open

DAYTON – The Better Business Bureau and its Women in Business Networking (WiBN) program has announced plans are in the works for the 2022 WiBN Leadership Conference. The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Sinclair Community College Building 12, Great Hall, from 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

To register for the conference, call 937-610-2277. Early bird registration rates, which are good until Sept. 1, 2022, are WiBN Members/BBB Accredited Organizations, $109; non-members, $129; and students, $89.

This Leadership Conference is one of the most talked-about annual events of the year for women in business. This year, we expect over 300 women to gather at this in-person event, which will inspire, influence and impact the attendees. The event is designed by women for women and will bring solid and unique insights to change how business gets done. It will be a great day of being #BetterTogether.

This one-day event features first-class speakers, networking opportunities and a vendor marketplace to connect with others personally and professionally. This conference is perfect for women who are, were or about to be in the workforce. Business owners, entrepreneurs, career professionals, re-entering caregivers and college students will be represented. Connect with women who can help you take the next step in your career and whom you can help through quality connections. It’s an opportunity to invest in yourself and take your professional development to the next level. You’re worth it. Register today.

Speakers include powerhouses, such as:

• Phillitia Charlton, Charlton Charlton & Associates – From Intimidation To Inspiration: Holding Space for “Strong Women” (the morning keynote presentation)

• Brenda Aveyard, Brenda Aveyard Coaching, LLC – Making Your Marketing Message Pop

• Lissa Cupp, Big Rocks Of Life & University Of Dayton – Together We Thrive – Elevating Others As A Leader You Want To Work For

• Stacey Lawson, Premier Health – She Colored Outside The Lines & Created Her Own Picture For Success (the closing keynote presentation)

The event also includes informative panel discussions. The morning panel discussion is about “Making Whole Health A Priority Post-Pandemic.” It will be facilitated by Ryan Owens, Synchrony, and feature Taylor Johnson, HAYA Healing; Ryan Ivory, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Harmony Community Health & Social Wellness LLC; and Lauren Parker. The afternoon panel discussion is about “Embracing Equity & Diversity In The New Age.” Lee Lauren Truesdale, The Foodbank, Inc., will facilitate the discussion with Varsey Laurelle, MBA, CELC, CTA, Leadership + Community Developer; Crenee Salone, Synchrony; and Adrianne Miller, NCCJ.

The WiBN Women of Impact class of 2023 will also be revealed.

Space is available in the vendor marketplace if anyone would like to host a table for their organization. The cost for a booth for WiBN members and Accredited Businesses/Charities is $169. It is $229 for others.

Register today for this amazing event, which is sponsored by Synchrony. Sponsorship and program ads are also available by contacting Sheri Sword at 937-610-2277.