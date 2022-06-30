12 vie for Little Miss Crown

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Little Miss pageant will be held at the entertainment tent at Liberty Days on July 2 at noon. Twelve girls will compete for the title.

The little girls are all from the Fort Loramie Local School District and this year’s master of ceremonies will be Dee Eilerman.

The 2021 Little Miss Independence Kinley Pleiman, daughter of Jordan and Mallory Pleiman, will crown the winner. Three judges from around Shelby County will choose this year’s winner.

The co-chairwomen are Courtney Prueter and Betsy Barhorst. The public is invited to attend.

Contestants are:

• Ariel Grillot, age 5, daughter of Carl & Ruthann Grillot

• Kate Meyer, age 5, daughter of Jake and Ashleigh Meyer

• Tobi Barhorst, age 6, daughter of Aaron and Rachel Barhorst

• Claire McGreevy, age 6, daughter of Jess and Casey McGreevy

• Lucy Hilgefort, age 5, daughter of Josh and Megan Hilgefort

• Lillian Brown, age 6, daughter of Nathan and Leslie Brown

• Paisley Smith, age 5, daughter of Ben and Rachel Smith

• Lydia Boerger, age 5, daughter of Ryan and Hannah Boerger

• Madeline Johnson, age 5, daughter of Brandon and Leslie Johnson

• Eva Seger, age 6, daughter of Nick and Lauren Seger

• Finley Gehret, age 6, daughter of Matt and Ashley Gehret

• Jolene Roberts, age 5, daughter of John and Amelia Roberts