EverHeart Hospice announces new chief quality officer

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice, an end-of-life care center that has been serving parts of Ohio and Indiana since 1981, has named Angie Didier as the new chief quality officer.

Didier graduated from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and from Excelsior College as a registered nurse (RN). She is also a certified dementia practitioner.

“I love EverHeart’s mission and commitment to providing quality care to those they serve. I have worked alongside EverHeart Hospice through my work in health care and have always been impressed with the care and compassion of the EverHeart staff,” Didier said. “I believe providing hospice care to patients and their families is an honor and privilege.”

Didier’s hobbies include traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Didier and her husband, Randy, have five boys, four daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, and two dogs.