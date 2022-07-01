BBB program to host ‘Lunch N Learn’ focusing on mental health in the workplace

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau (BBB), will host a “Lunch N Learn” on July 26 at the NCR Country Club in Kettering. The discussion will focus on mental health in the workplace.

Registration starts at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., and the program will run from noon to 1 p.m. It will cost $25 for WiBN members and BBB accredited businesses and charities, and $35 for all other guests.

The speaker for the event, Karlee Mason, will discuss mental health topics like educating and preparing yourself for a return to the office, refocusing when things get tough, managing stress and dealing with difficult people. Mason is a Wright State University graduate who is the marketing coordinator for CleanSlate Technology Group, the chief operating officer (COO) for Picnk, and the networking chair for Generation Dayton.

As someone who has struggled with mental health for more than 10 years, Mason has become a strong advocate. Last year she became Mental Health First Aid Certified, allowing her to have deeper conversations around the topic. Mason’s goal is to continue educating others about mental health stigmas, start conversations around mental health and share the resources that helped her along her personal and professional journey.

“Discussions about mental health can be difficult, but the women of WiBN appreciate Karlee Mason sharing her knowledge and experience during this event,” Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, said. “Many of us worked remotely during the bulk of the pandemic, and returning to the workplace presents some challenges. However, tools shared during this presentation may be key to the success you desire personally and professionally.”

Seating is limited, so make a reservations soon. To register for the event, call 937-610-2270.