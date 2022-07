A downed tree rests on top of a porch awning on a house located at 620 Third Avenue. The tree fell early on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, during a storm. A car was also covered by the tree.

A downed tree rests on top of a porch awning on a house located at 620 Third Avenue. The tree fell early on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, during a storm. A car was also covered by the tree. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN070622TreeDown.jpg A downed tree rests on top of a porch awning on a house located at 620 Third Avenue. The tree fell early on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, during a storm. A car was also covered by the tree. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News