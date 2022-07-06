Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a river float opportunity for kids entering grades 6 through 12 on Thursday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 26. Each day the program will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maximum of eight kids are accepted for each day. Cost is $30 per child for BNC Members and $40 per child for nonmembers. Lunch is provided. Please email [email protected] or call Monday through Friday at 937-698-6493 to pre-register for any summer programs. Wait for an email to confirm pre-registration and follow payment details that will be provided.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

• A First Aid, CPR & AED class will be held at Grand Lake MOB, St. Marys from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required and can be done by contacting 419-394-3387, extension 1422.

MONDAY, JULY 11

• A free blood pressure screening will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-NORTH, Celina.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

• A Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

• Celina School physicals will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Celina High School.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary and K&J’s Ice Cream will host a fundraiser for the Auxiliary Scholarship Fund from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Door 1- Main Entrance of Wilson Health. Monetary donations will be taken and a $4 minimum per sundae is suggested. Drive-thru is available.