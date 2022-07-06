Dayton Concours d’Elegance to feature The Fabulous Fifties

DAYTON — The cars and motorcycles of the Fabulous Fifties will be featured at the 15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. There will also be a special class for Marmon automobiles in conjunction with the annual Marmon Muster.

The Concours is limited to 150 antique and classic automobiles and motorcycles, all displayed on the grounds of Carillon Historical Park.

The weekend kicks off on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, with a special edition of Dayton Cars and Coffee, held in front of the Carillon Brewing Co. It is free and open to all cars and motorcycles.

Saturday evening’s Preview Party from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. will celebrate the Fabulous Fifties. This reservation-only party will preview some of the Concours automobiles and will feature a silent auction, entertainment, food stations and a variety of bars serving adult beverages. The Art Pavilion with a variety of automotive fine art will be open on Saturday evening and all day Sunday. Tickets for the Preview Party and nominations for Concours entries can be made online at daytonconcours.com

The Concours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Cars and motorcycles will be judged for awards in 21 classes. In addition, a number of specialty awards are presented including the R. H. Grant Best of Show, Col. Edward Deeds Judge’s Choice, Charles F. Kettering People’s Choice, Jeffrey Siler Spirit Award and The Hagerty Youth Judging Award. A Concours for hand-built model cars will be held in the James F. Dicke Transportation Center. It also features a reunion of Fisher Body Craftsman’s Guild modelers exhibiting their hand-built models from the 1950s and ‘60s that embrace automotive design creativity.

Live entertainment and a variety of local food and beverages will be featured throughout the day. All regular exhibits at the park will also be open during the event. The parade of class-winning cars, motorcycles and major award winners will be presented at 3 pm.

General admission is $25 at the door, or $20 in advance, $10 for children 3 to 17, children 2 and under and Dayton History members are free. Proceeds from the Concours go directly to Dayton History, the local non-profit that operates Carillon Historical Park, over 30 historic structures, and more than three million artifacts.

For more information regarding the 2022 Concours d’Elegance, visit www.daytonconcours.com or call 937-293-2841.