Dark storm clouds hang over a farm house viewed from the 3000 block of Simon Road just west of Russia at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Heavy rain soon followed causing some vehicles to pull off the road.

Dark storm clouds hang over a farm house viewed from the 3000 block of Simon Road just west of Russia at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Heavy rain soon followed causing some vehicles to pull off the road. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN070722StormClouds.jpg Dark storm clouds hang over a farm house viewed from the 3000 block of Simon Road just west of Russia at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Heavy rain soon followed causing some vehicles to pull off the road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News