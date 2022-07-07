Anna Village Council approves K-9 with training for Anna Police Department

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved the purchase of a K-9 and training so the dog can serve on the Anna Police Department at a regular session on June 28.

Officer Nathan Mahaffy raised the funds necessary through donations and grants from businesses in the area to exceed the amount needed to start the K-9 program. The K-9, training and equipment will be purchased from Von der Haus Gill German Shepherds Inc. in Wapakoneta.

The council also approved the purchase of a paint sprayer for $4,737.50 to better maintain curbs and crosswalks.

An ordinance levying assessments for the 2022 South Street phase two project and declaring an emergency entered its first reading. Mayor Mark Pulfer said he will make additions to the assessments so the ordinance can be passed at the next meeting. The ordinance repealing medical marijuana dispensaries was again tabled.

Fire Chief Tim Bender confirmed that there are funds available to hire another part-time seasonal employee for public works, but he could not confirm if funds will be available for another full-time employee.

Liquor control received a transfer request for a permit at 608 E. Main St. The council asked for liquor control to do an investigation prior to issuing the transfer as there have been various issues with the business.

Stoplight sensors, the stray cat problem, and sidewalks were again discussed. Pulfer said stoplight sensors on the traffic light at Walnut and Pike streets have not been investigated further, and the village is considering buying traps so residents can use the traps to relocate the cats. Some members do not think sidewalks should be installed, and Councilmember Ken Aselage wanted to change the ordinance that requires sidewalks in subdivisions within a certain timeframe. Pulfer said they will revisit the issue at the next meeting.

In other old business, there has been one interview for the administrator position so far, and the school might be redoing its basketball courts. The new coffee shop requested a designated parking spot for curbside pickup, but the council decided that the parking spot would not be designated.

Cindy Naseman brought up some citizen concerns, including a resident on North Pike Street operating a boat business on a property not zoned for business, the deteriorating house on 302 S. Pike St., and public works employees obtaining wastewater licenses. Pulfer addressed the first two concerns and said that they will be investigated.

The next regular session will be held on July 12 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

