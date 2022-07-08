CareFlight takes Houston woman to hospital after crash

ANSONIA — A Houston woman was taken by CareFlight to the hospital in Dayton after a single-vehicle rollover crash on in the 5100 block of state Route 47 Thursday morning.

According to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office press release, on July 7, 2022, at approximately 9:32 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 5100 block of state Route 47 in reference to a one-vehicle rollover crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a blue 2001 Dodge Ram truck driven by Amanda Koehler, 42, of Houston, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47. Koehler failed to maintain control of her vehicle traveling off the right side of the roadway before the vehicle came to stop on its top in a creek.

Koehler was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where her condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.