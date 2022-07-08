SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Leslie Caddel, 44, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

April M. Gross, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Andrea M. Jackson, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brent Steele, 58, of Dayton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Esther L. Kinson, 40, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Andrew P. Summer, 33, of Taylors, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy M. Reeder, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Betty Jean Merrick, 50, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Lewis, 48, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Crystal Elena Beam, 44, of Galion, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Erick P. Curiel, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Zachary Fitchpatrick, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Edmundo Martinez Juarez, 40, of Cardington, was charged with shifting cargo, loose loads, $136 fine.

Troy Aaron Stoll, 49, of Leipsic, was charged with right of way on a public highway, $130 fine.

Juliette Maxine Vanhook, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at an intersection, $136 fine.

Joseph J. Damico, 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to obey traffic control devices, both charges dismissed, $113 fine.

Nojah Browning, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Derek L. Taylor, 28, of Covington, Kentucky, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

David Randal Ostendorf, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Christopher S. Sneary, 33, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Andrea Mae Voliva, 22, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Luke T. Hemmelgarn, 32, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Desire Rose Newton, 25, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Delbert D. Hughes, 54, of Lima, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

David Scott Troup, 59, of Graniteville, South Carolina, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Jhordan Dario Peraza Gonzalez, 29, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Adeel Abbasi, 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brenda Abiola Adebajo, 40, of Markham, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Dustin A. Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Edward Bray, 81, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Montana Taylor Coonrod, 28, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dominic K. Davis, 18, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Bryan William Kluding, 35, of Galloway, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karen Ransbottom, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Mary Kay Layton, 54, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jill Schroeder, 63, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

James Gregory Watson, 42, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan T. Couch, 19, of Sidney, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and no operator’s license, $238 fine.

Grace A. Rose, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Kelly Jean Curlis, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lindsay R. Headings, 33, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Larry Junior O’Quinn, 68, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Luis M. Macias Jr., 53, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Jordan J. Michael Thuma, 26, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Danielle Renee Stephenson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell