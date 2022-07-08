SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Leslie Caddel, 44, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
April M. Gross, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Andrea M. Jackson, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Brent Steele, 58, of Dayton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Esther L. Kinson, 40, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Andrew P. Summer, 33, of Taylors, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeremy M. Reeder, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Betty Jean Merrick, 50, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James Lewis, 48, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Crystal Elena Beam, 44, of Galion, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.
Erick P. Curiel, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.
Zachary Fitchpatrick, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Edmundo Martinez Juarez, 40, of Cardington, was charged with shifting cargo, loose loads, $136 fine.
Troy Aaron Stoll, 49, of Leipsic, was charged with right of way on a public highway, $130 fine.
Juliette Maxine Vanhook, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at an intersection, $136 fine.
Joseph J. Damico, 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to obey traffic control devices, both charges dismissed, $113 fine.
Nojah Browning, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.
Derek L. Taylor, 28, of Covington, Kentucky, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
David Randal Ostendorf, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Christopher S. Sneary, 33, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Andrea Mae Voliva, 22, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Luke T. Hemmelgarn, 32, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Desire Rose Newton, 25, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Delbert D. Hughes, 54, of Lima, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
David Scott Troup, 59, of Graniteville, South Carolina, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Jhordan Dario Peraza Gonzalez, 29, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Adeel Abbasi, 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brenda Abiola Adebajo, 40, of Markham, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Dustin A. Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Edward Bray, 81, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Montana Taylor Coonrod, 28, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dominic K. Davis, 18, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Bryan William Kluding, 35, of Galloway, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Karen Ransbottom, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Mary Kay Layton, 54, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jill Schroeder, 63, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
James Gregory Watson, 42, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ethan T. Couch, 19, of Sidney, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and no operator’s license, $238 fine.
Grace A. Rose, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Kelly Jean Curlis, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Lindsay R. Headings, 33, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Larry Junior O’Quinn, 68, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Luis M. Macias Jr., 53, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Jordan J. Michael Thuma, 26, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.
Danielle Renee Stephenson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell