On the agendas

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — The village of Russia will be holding a special council meeting on Sunday, July 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the village of Russia Office, 232 W. Main St., Russia.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include allocating voting equipment for the Aug. 2 election, fairgrounds and air conditioning hookup, election administration plan 2022, primary finding agreement, public records request form, survey results and an executive session to discuss security requirements.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

City council is expected to adopt an ordinance to levy street lighting assessments.

The following two ordinance will be introduced to council:

• To assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk;

• To amend sections of the codified ordinances regarding city purchasing.

There will be three separate public hearings proceeding the following three ordinances to be introduced to council:

• The rezoning of lots from an IIM, industry innovation manufacturing zone to a CC, corridor commerce zone;

• The rezoning of a certain 3.015 acre tract from a R-1, residential single-family zone to a CC, corridor commerce zone;

• The rezoning of lots from a CC, corridor commerce zone to a R-3, residential multi-family zone;

City Council is expected to adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the city manager to enter into an community reinvestment area agreement with Gateway Funding, Group, LLC..

• To adopt an amend city of Sidney Municipal Job creation policy.

• To authorize and direct the law director to initiate litigation for the replacement of contaminated fire fighting gear.

There will also be a discussion on Civil War Living History weekend requests.

Anna Council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, accepting donations and resignations, hiring personnel and approval of a reduction of the bond retirement fund inside millage.