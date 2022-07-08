Friday Country Concert photos

John Wimmer, of Kenna, W. Va., shoots video of Bob Owen performing on the Saloon stage during the USA Karaoke Finals at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8.
Potential rain didn’t stop people from watching Diamond Rio at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8.
A long line of visitors walk towards the main gate at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8.
Aiden Steinmeyer, 5, of Hilliard, arrives at 2022 Country Concert wearing beads and holding one of the free Plastipak bags that were being handed out. Aiden is the son of Lindsay and Chris Steinmeyer.
Katelyn Cook, left, of Sidney, and Jessica Stotler, of Quincy, pose in front of a selfie backdrop at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8.
Lawn chairs sit covered in trash bags to keep them dry before their owners return at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8.
Randy Rindler, left to right, talks with his cousin, Nancy Davis and former classmate Jeff Davis, all of St. Henry, at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8.
Pat Murphy, left, talks with his friend Jason Kline, both of Elida, at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8. Murphy came to the concert dressed as Uncle Sam when he ran into his friend Kline.
Michael Wong, left, and Beth Wong, both of Columbus, walk past a trailer emblazoned with a U.S. flag at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8.
Jimmy Fowler, left, sports a well crafted mullet as he hangs out with Casie Fowler, both of Nashville, Tenn., at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8. Fowler has spent 7 years growing his prized mullet, that he describes as “heaven on a biscuit.”