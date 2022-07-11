Senior Center to host hearing health event

SIDNEY — Lucid Certified Hearing Specialists and the Little Clinic, inside Piqua Krogers will be sponsoring a Community Hearing Health Day event on Thursday, July 21 at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.

This event is free and open to the public age 50 or better. It will begin at 11 a.m. with a presentation at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon with a question and answer session. Complimentary ear inspection and OEA Screenings will be done from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Please call the Senior Center at 937-492-5266 to reserve a spot.