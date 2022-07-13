August MVVM meeting to feature Zeke the Wonder Dog

TROY — The upcoming monthly meeting of military veterans and their friends at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. will feature Zeke the Wonder Dog.

Zeke is a sheltie who pays a monthly visit to veterans and other residents at Story Point Assisted Living in Troy. He’s a well-trained and friendly dog with a gentle, loving demeanor.

Zeke’s owner, Michelle Collett, a senior quality engineer at Evenflo and a graduate of Edison State Community College and Bluffton University, is proud of Zeke, who had his first birthday in May of this year and has recently graduated from the AKC Star Puppy Certification program. Zeke continues his training in the back yard of Collett’s home in Piqua under the supervision of Collett and her husband, where he is learning to jump through hoops and navigate tunnels and obstacle courses, all the while continuing his obedience training as he prepares to be tested for the Canine Good Citizen Award. He will soon be joined in his home by a little brother Chase and is being prepared to accept his new role once Chase is weaned.

Collett is a daughter and stepdaughter of military veterans and will have Zeke with her at the meeting at the museum where he will demonstrate his talents as Collett details the programs that have helped him develop his special skills. Zeke will be available for petting and selfies with veterans before and following the program.

The August program at the museum will also feature a full breakfast provided by the Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution.

Zeke and Collett participated in the Miami County July Fourth parade this year, and Zeke sported a blue tie with white and red fireworks, which he will wear for this special meeting at the museum located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy.

“The kids along the parade route loved Zeke, and I am fortunate to work for Evenflo, a company that encourages volunteerism,” Collett said.