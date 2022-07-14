Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 3-9

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to 68 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center.

Five of the 68 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were three dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

There were 60 dispatches to calls that occurred on the property of Country Concert in the Hills at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie.

In the Houston district, four patients were transported to the hospital and one refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Houston firefighters and Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at the scene of an injury accident involving a semi-truck and milk tanker that overturned. Of the patients transported from the Houston district, three were taken to Wilson Health and one to Kettering Health Piqua.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to three calls. One of the three calls was a working structure fire in which Spirit EMS responded with two ambulances and provided rehab for firefighters from Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center, Lockington, Maplewood, Port Jefferson, Sidney, and Van Buren Township. Shelby County deputies also responded to that scene. On another call the patient was taken to Wilson Health, while the other patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to one of the three dispatches.

At Country Concert, Spirit EMS was assisted by deputies, County Concert Quality Assurance staff, and Key II security personnel on numerous EMS calls.

Fort Loramie firefighters assisted at the scene of one incident and set-up a landing zone for CareFlight for a patient who suffered a medical emergency.

Of the 60 dispatches, 34 incidents involved EMS personnel obtaining a refusal after an evaluation and/or being unable to locate a patient in need of medical assistance; 26 patients were transported to the first-aid area for further evaluation and treatment and then subsequently released; seven patients were transported to Wilson Health; and one patient was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. There were 21 more dispatches to EMS calls at this year’s concert than last year’s.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.