Shelby County BOE places deputy director on probation

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections placed Deputy Director Collin Claywell on probation following an executive session held during a special meeting Friday morning.

The executive session was held to discuss personnel issues and was called at 11:10 a.m. Friday morning. Following nearly two hours of discussion with both Director Pam Kerrigan and Claywell, regular session reconvened and the board voted unanimously to place Claywell on probation for a 180 day period, effective immediately, due to performance issues and concerns.

The decision to place Claywell on probation comes after Claywell had called for an executive session to discuss personnel issues at the Board of Election’s regular meeting held Monday, July 11. The board had discussed personnel issues then for nearly 45 minutes before returning to regular session. The special meeting for Friday was announced Thursday morning.

Prior to executive session, the board unanimously approved the minutes of the June 13 meeting and a security agreement to be sent to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office before the end of the day Friday.

The next meeting of the Shelby County Board of Elections will be held 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 to certify the Aug. 2 special election.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

