Alexsis Burton, age 9, of Sidney, right, explains the nutritional value of her Jr. Fair 4-H project, “Let’s Start Cooking” to Judge Sally Dicke, of New Bremen. Alexsis prepared a snack consisting of Trail Mix and Butterscotch Squares. She is the daughter of Dustin and Kelly Burton and is a member of Progressive Livestock 4-H Club from Jackson Center.

Steve Egbert| Sidney Daily News