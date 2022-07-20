New event space now available in downtown Sidney

SIDNEY — Vera Event Rentals, LLC, located at 330 E. Court St. in Sidney — formerly the Alpha Community Center — will hold an official grand opening on Thursday, July 21. The ribbon cutting will take place at noon and the event space will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vera Events is leasing the building from the Alpha Community Center with an agreement to purchase the building next spring. The space has been completely remodeled to create a modern, open space for any type of event.

Emily Neu, the owner of Vera Event Rentals, has over 25 years of event planning experience.

“I love creating unique, customized events for my clients. I try to make sure to spend some time with the client and provide them with various designs and décor to choose from in order to ensure they have the event they’ve been dreaming of,” Neu said.

Vera Events is now available to rent. The space can hold 100 to 175 people. In addition to the available rental space downtown, Vera Event Rentals, LLC offers customers décor, linens and other items for rent.

Vera Events is discounting their rental space for any bookings made during open house hours. Vera’s will also be giving away two picnic parties that will take place on the Sidney court square.

For more information on Vera Event Rentals, LLC, visit veraeventrentals.com or call 937-419-0406.