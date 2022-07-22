Tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to be held July 31

FISHERS, Ind. — Round Room, LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, will donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies through its TCC and Wireless Zone stores on the tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on July 31.

Since this program began, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. before the start of the school year.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. on July 31, more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone nationwide stores are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Families can also enter their students in a sweepstake to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

“For the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to reach its tenth edition is truly monumental for all of us at Round Room, TCC and Wireless Zone. This event is now an annual staple in communities nationwide and we couldn’t be more proud of how much we’ve been able to positively impact students these last ten years,” said Scott Moorehead, the CEO of Round Room. “The rising costs of school supplies have made it immensely difficult for many families to adequately prepare their children each school year. Our goal is to alleviate these challenges for as many families as we can through this annual give-back event.”

According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $849.90 on school supplies in 2021 — totaling $37.1 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone. Round Room is working to ease the strain of rising school supply costs through its annual program.

To find your nearest TCC or Wireless Zone store to attend a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event, visit locations.tccrocks.com/search.html and shop.wirelesszone.com. The TCC in Sidney is located at 110 S. Lester Ave.

Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #BackpackGiveaway and #10DaysOfGiving on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone, visit RoundRoom.com.