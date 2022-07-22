Two WiseBridge Wealth Management employees receive prestigious awards

SIDNEY — Two employees at WiseBridge Wealth Management received awards at the Money Concepts International Financial Planning Congress in Stowe, Vermont on July 10.

Cindy Helman, a registered financial consultant and the president of WiseBridge, received the APEX Club Award, and Aaron Watkins, also a registered financial consultant, received the Millionaires Club Award.

Top honors were presented that reflected achievements in the overall service levels these professionals provide to their clients and the communities they serve. Emphasis is given to client retention, satisfaction, and focus on education within the financial services industry.

“I am so proud of the team we have assembled at WiseBridge Wealth. Each team member works hard every day to help our clients take control of their financial future,” Helman said. “We are so thankful for their continued trust and confidence in us.”

To contact WiseBridge Wealth, please call the office at 937-518-1776. Helman and Watkins can also be reached directly at [email protected] or [email protected] WiseBridge Wealth’s office is located at 411 W. Russell Road in Sidney.