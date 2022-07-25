Grand champion holstein and more

Madelyn Topp, left, 19, won grand champion holstein, and her sister, Mackenzie, 10, both of Botkins, both members of Botkins Livestock, won reserve grand champion holstein at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Both sisters are the children of Eric and Mary Topp.

Botkins Livestock 4-H Club member Aubree Top, 16, of Botkins, daughter of Phillip and Carrie Topp, won reserve grand champion Jr. holstein.

Botkins Livestock member Mackenzie Topp, 10, of Botkins, daughter of Mary and Eric Topp, won milking shorthorn jr. champion at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Botkins Livestock member Mackenzie Topp, 10, of Botkins, daughter of Eric and Mary Topp, won grand champion jr. milking shorthorn at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Botkins Livestock member Madelyn Topp, 19, of Botkins, daughter of Eric and Mary Topp, won high score dairy senior skillathon and production type winner.

