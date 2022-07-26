WELD chapter to host diversity event

BOWLING GREEN — The northwest Ohio e-chapter of Women for Economic and Leadership Development (WELD), a non-profit organization, will host an evening networking event and session with the theme of “Our Strength is in our Diversity” on July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Myla Marcus Winery in Bowling Green.

Erin Schwiebert, an advanced learning and development consultant within the gathering and processing operations organization at Marathon Petroleum Company LP in Findlay, will be giving a presentation based on the theme. Schwiebert will share her experiences and insight into building a culture of belonging and the importance of having a diverse and inclusive environment within an organization. She will also be providing information on the importance of proving diversity, equity, and inclusion training within the workplace.

Advance registration is required and closed on July 25. For more information about the event, visit weldusa.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1653262&group=. For more information about WELD, visit weldusa.org. All questions can also be directed to Circe Krout at [email protected] or Amanda Riess at [email protected]

The northwest Ohio e-chapter is welcoming new members. Anyone interested in joining this chapter is encouraged to join at the WELD website. The annual membership cost is $50.