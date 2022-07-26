Dueling Pianos International at Catholic Social Services fundraiser on Aug. 12

PIQUA — A Celebration of Caring, a fundraising event benefiting Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Round Barn at Orrmont Farm at 150 Fox Drive in Piqua. Proceeds support counseling, senior visiting, transportation, and parenting programs in Miami, Shelby, Darke, Auglaize and Mercer Counties.

The entertainment for the evening will be Dueling Pianos International. Dubbed as America’s premier source for top-line sing-along entertainment, Dueling Pianos provides first class music and comedy in a high-energy show that keeps toes tapping and audiences laughing.

Admission to the event is $50 per person and includes reserved table seating, complimentary beer and wine, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and raffle items.

The event will run from 6-10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. Dinner catered by Mrs. Bs of Pleasant Hill will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the entertainment to follow.

Silent auction packages include two tickets to Catholic Social Services’ November Jazz Party at the Dayton Arcade, golf outings, UD basketball tickets and swag, Country Concert ’23 tickets, a gift certificate towards a stay at the new Versailles Hotel, an infinity cross for the garden, and more. There are also raffle items that include wine, lottery tickets and baskets of goodies.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event include signage and program recognition. There are four sponsorship levels: Virtuoso ($5,000), Maestro ($2,500), Artist ($1,000), and Performer ($500). Each sponsorship includes a table for eight.

Celebration of Caring helps guarantee continued success of CSSMV services in the Northern Miami Valley. Local support of the event could help counsel a teen facing problems at school, give a person coping with depression a chance to work through problems, or provide companionship for an isolated senior or caregiver. The impact of CSSMV services is far-reaching and may just touch a family member, friend, or neighbor.

To register to attend, become a sponsor, or make a donation, go to www.cssmv.org/Events and find the Celebration of Caring tab.

For more information, contact Elaine Schweller-Snyder, Northern Counties Marketing and Development coordinator, at 937-498-4593 ext. 1141 or [email protected]