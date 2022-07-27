Gardening, Ribeyes and more

Successful 4-H Club member Amanda Roush, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, Bob and Mary Jo Mc Reynolds Memorial Award, best of class, controlling the image level II, photography best of show at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful 4-H Club member Amanda Roush, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, in junior division, getting started in art, junior ceramics, at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful 4-H Club member Amanda Roush, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, natural resource and wildlife best of class at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful 4-H Club member Amanda Roush, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, best overall flower gardening project at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

John Siegel, of Fort Loramie, flips ribeye steaks during the Shelby County Beef and Dairy Association cook out at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Another cookout will be held on Saturday, July 30.