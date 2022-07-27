Grand broilers and more

Kettlersville Livestock member Tyler King, 18, of Anna, son of Joe and Michelle King, won grand champion pen of broilers and reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

McCartyville Producers member Amy Briggs, 15, of Sidney, won grand champion poultry standard breed at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8023.jpg McCartyville Producers member Amy Briggs, 15, of Sidney, won grand champion poultry standard breed at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Amy Briggs, 15, of Sidney, senior skillathon 1st place high score award at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8030.jpg McCartyville Producers member Amy Briggs, 15, of Sidney, senior skillathon 1st place high score award at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Amy Briggs, 15, of Sidney, won grand champion egg laying pen of 2 at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8031.jpg McCartyville Producers member Amy Briggs, 15, of Sidney, won grand champion egg laying pen of 2 at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Charlotte Koverman, 13, of Anna, daughter of Matt and Kimberlee Koverman, won poultry showman of showman at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8127.jpg McCartyville Producers member Charlotte Koverman, 13, of Anna, daughter of Matt and Kimberlee Koverman, won poultry showman of showman at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kettlersville Livestock member Tyler King, 18, of Anna, son of Joe and Michelle King, won grand champion pen of broilers and reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.