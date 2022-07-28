A frisbee rescued and more

Lily Kufderhaar, 18, of Botkins, daughter of Scott and Lisa Kufderhaar, shows a market heifer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26.

Sheldon Pohlman, 15, of Russia, son of Jess and Karla Pohlman, shows a dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26.

Betsy Wells, left, watches as her son, Blair Wells, 2, of Anna, looks into a wooden shoe at the Little Log Cabin that was open for Kid’s Day at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 28. The Little Log Cabin is run by Bobby Bender and dedicated to the memory of Jerry M. Geuy.

A tractor takes part in the tractor pulls at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 28.

Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Keith Wiley uses a fire hook to rescue a frisbee that was stuck on the roof of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fair building on Thursday, July 28.