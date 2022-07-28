Lip gloss and more

Marie Schulze, 13, of Russia, competes in the Shelby County Modeling Show: intermediate on Sunday, July 24. Marie is the daughter of Brent and Beth Schulze.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney, competes in the Shelby County Modeling Show: junior on Sunday, July 24. Kale is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Fairboard member Mike Hoelscher, left, of Houston, talks with Edward Jones Financial Advisor DiAnne Karas, of Sidney, in the Merchant’s Hall at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Madison Poeppelman, 11, of Russia, walks her steer named, Curly, around in the market steer open show at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Madison is the daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tina Allen, left, tries out a sample of lip gloss offered by Melinda Smith, both of Sidney, in the Merchant’s Hall at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Smith formulated all the different types of lip gloss she offers from her business, Melinda’s Chic’ Boutique. Smith also offers body scrubs and hand made dot mandala.