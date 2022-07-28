Lambs and more

Grant Cleveland, 9, of Houston, son of John and Sara Cleveland, shows a purebred Yorkshire at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

Grant Cleveland, 9, of Houston, son of John and Sara Cleveland, shows a purebred Yorkshire at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7101.jpg Grant Cleveland, 9, of Houston, son of John and Sara Cleveland, shows a purebred Yorkshire at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lincoln Vaubel, 5, of Botkins, son of Ryan and Emily Vaubel, shows a pure bread Yorkshire at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN072722HogShow.jpg Lincoln Vaubel, 5, of Botkins, son of Ryan and Emily Vaubel, shows a pure bread Yorkshire at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nolan Howell, right, 15, of Anna, takes his crossbred blue butt back to its pen after a shower before a showing at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Following Nolan is his dad, Nick Howell. Nolan is also the son of Katrina Howell.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7141.jpg Nolan Howell, right, 15, of Anna, takes his crossbred blue butt back to its pen after a shower before a showing at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Following Nolan is his dad, Nick Howell. Nolan is also the son of Katrina Howell. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Carter Ingle, 17, of Houston, son of Neil and Nicki Ingle, shows a commercial ewe at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7161.jpg Carter Ingle, 17, of Houston, son of Neil and Nicki Ingle, shows a commercial ewe at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cynthia Davidson, left, 15, of Anna, daughter of Travis and Staci Davidson, shows her single fryer to judge Ken Henry at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_6973.jpg Cynthia Davidson, left, 15, of Anna, daughter of Travis and Staci Davidson, shows her single fryer to judge Ken Henry at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Abby Barhorst, 15, of Sidney, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, shows a commercial ewe at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.